Tiger performers bring home medals

Three Douglas High performers brought home medals from the Nevada State Thespian Conference over the weekend.

Francesca Melander won superior scores for both monologues and solo musical, adviser Amy Sando said.

“She was chosen as a showcase performer for her monologues,” Sando said.

Levi Romero’s short film received a perfect score and was also showcased. Alexis Schreiber also received a superior in solo musical.

“All three have qualified for the International Thespian Festival to be held this summer,” Sando said. “The team attended several workshops and saw some great theater as part of this festival.”

Romero’s film will be one of those shown at the Douglas High School Short Film Fest at 7 p.m. Saturday in the high school’s commons. Admission is free.

The students are raising money to attend the International Thespian Festival in June, which will be in Indiana.

Donations may be made through the school by including the drama department. For information, contact Sando at asando@dcsd.k12.nv.