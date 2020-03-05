Tiger academics bring home the gold

To say the Douglas High School Academic Team was in the hole for most of the six-week Washoe Academic Olympics would be an understatement.

Advisor Karen Heine said that the team lost its first match on Feb. 24 putting them into the losers bracket.

But on Monday, the team managed to defeat Reno, Bishop Manogue and Wooster high schools in short order and found themselves facing off against undefeated Hug High School.

“We beat them in the first round unexpectedly, as we were coming up from the losers bracket to compete against an undefeated team, the only one in the league,” Heine said. “So, we had to compete against them in a second round for the championship.”

Douglas High seniors Wyatt Kremer, Lucas Esquivel, Ellie Krolicki, Bayla Fitzpatrick, Autumn Lowen and Ashley Long came from way behind to bring down Hug and win the championship.

“That was five straight wins to come from the losers bracket to first place in the league,” she said. “The coaches are super proud of the kids who were really on their game, working together and performing the best they have ever performed.”

Heine said the students abilities in trivia, history, science and literature are amazing.

“Math is always an amazing question,” he said. “Since these kids can determine the answer so quickly in their head without any need for technology.”

The students who are on the team and supported the seniors were Ally Jens, Ruby Jacobsen, Jack Ratcliff and Jack Navarette.