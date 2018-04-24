Tickets still available for museum fundraiser

What: “Gowns of the Governor’s Wives”

IF YOU GO

A handful of tickets are still available for Friday night's "Gowns of the Governor's Wives" at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville.

The gowns will be presented by Jan Loverin, curator of the Marjorie Russell Clothing and Textile Research Center,

"It will be an elegant evening with a sit-down dinner and no-host wine bar," Douglas County Historical Society President Dennis Little said.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the program begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for the general public and $35 for historical society members.

The museum, in the former Douglas County High School, is located at 1477 Highway 395.

For more information, visit http://www.HistoricNV.org or call 775-782-2555.