Tickets on sale now for celebrity golf tournament

Tickets are available now for the 30th annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament July 9–14.

A season pass ticket good for all six days is available for $70 for Tuesday through Sunday access. Daily tickets are $20 per day Tuesday through Thursday and $30 per day for competitive rounds Friday through Sunday. Two kids 10-years-old and younger receive free admission with one paying adult. Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/ACC19Tickets.

The golf tournament is the South Shore's largest special event attracting more than 50,000 spectators for a week of celebrity, golf and spectacular scenery at Edgewood Tahoe. Fans are guaranteed to see superstars and entertainment personalities while soaking up the sun and first-class sportsmanship.

Current commitments include Hall of Famers Marcus Allen, Greg Maddux, Mike Modano, Jerry Rice, Ozzie Smith, John Smoltz, Steve Young, Trevor Hoffman, Ivan Rodriguez; active NFL luminaries feature Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, Adam Thielen, Tyler Eifert, Kyle Fuller, Kyle Rudolph, and Eric Weddle; NBA players Vince Carter, Kyle Lowry and Andre Iguodala; NHL stars Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin.

Current NFL head coaches and first-timers Vic Fangio, Anthony Lynn and Mike Vrabel will compete as well as Sean Payton and Doug Pederson. NFL quarterbacks include Josh Allen, Andy Dalton and Case Keenum.

Hollywood will be represented by Ray Romano, Alfonso Ribeiro, Kevin Nealon, Brian Baumgartner, Rob Riggle and Jack Wagner.

The list of former All Stars features Roger Clemens, Derek Lowe, Mark Mulder, Bret Saberhagen, Shane Victorino, Tim Wakefield and David Wells. A current players list is available at http://bit.ly/ACC2019Players, with more announcements expected soon.

The American Century Championship utilizes the Modified Stableford format where points are awarded as follows: 10 for a double eagle, 8 for a hole in one, 3 for a birdie, 1 for par, 0 for bogey, and minus 2 for double bogey.

The tournament offers a purse of $600,000, with $125,000 to the winner. The 54-hole competition will test the golf skills of over 80 stars from sports and entertainment and has donated more than $5 million to charity. It will be televised live by NBC and NBCSN from Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, its home since the 1990 inaugural, at 7 p.m. July 12, July 13 and July 14. Additional coverage will be provided by Golf Channel through the course of the week.

The 30th annual American Century Championship, being celebrated as the "Year of the Volunteer."