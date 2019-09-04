Thunderstorms forming over the Sierra could bring lightning to Carson Valley

John Flaherty took this photo in Topaz Ranch Estates on Tuesday evening.

Doppler radar is tracking thunderstorms forming along the Sierra crest from the Tahoe Basin southward at around 1 p.m.

Residents should expect storm coverage to increase north and east of the Sierra through this afternoon and into the evening, including Gardnerville and Minden.

Forecasters say gusty outflow winds of 40 mph, small hail, cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy rain are possible, along with flash flooding, especially over burn scar areas, as storms will be slow moving.

Forecasters suggest residents seek shelter inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows during a thunderstorm. Hikers and campers should seek shelter in a vehicle if possible.