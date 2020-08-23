Thunderstorms forecast for tonight

A light rain fell in Genoa on Sunday afternoon as thunderstorms traveled along the Sierra Front.

Kurt Hildebrand

A light rain heralded what could be a stormy night for Carson Valley as thunderstorms are expected to follow.

A red flag warning for thunderstorms and strong outflow winds has been issued through Monday morning.

The warning extends across Western and California from the northern state lines south to Mammoth Lakes.

A storm cell was traveling north along the Carson Range bringing cooler temperatures with it to the foothill region.

The high temperature dropped from 93 degrees at 12:55 p.m. Sunday to 81 degrees at 3:15 p.m. at Minden-Tahoe Airport.

Gusts of up to 32 mph accompanied the cell, according to a wind gauge at the airport.

Thunderstorms are forecast through tonight and into Monday morning with fast moving storms producing lightning and a little rain.

Forecasters are concerned that faster storms will send lightning strikes outside of the main core of the storm where there’s little rain. Any ignition could be fanned into a fire by 40-50 mph wind gusts.

At least one small power brownout occurred on Sunday afternoon.

NV Energy reported an outage affecting seven Glenbrook customers at Lake Tahoe at 12:35 p.m. Power was expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m.