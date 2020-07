A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Dougals County through 3:30 p.m. as a severe storm located 10 miles south of Gardnerville is heading north.

Radar shows 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

East Fork firefighters reported two lightning strike fires in Wellington Hills across Antelope Valley from Topaz Ranch Estates.

Four lightning strikes in quick succession hit near Highway 208.