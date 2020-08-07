Thunderheads building over the Sierra

A thunderhead rises over the Carson Range south of Genoa on Friday afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand

The National Weather Service reported isolated thunderstorms are starting to build over the high Sierra on Friday afternoon.

Forecasters expect that thunderstorms will continue through the mid- to late-afternoon between Lake Tahoe and Mammoth.

The most numerous storms will be around Sonora and Tioga Passes.

“Storms will be slow moving so could drop heavy rainfall in spots,” forecasters said. “Strong outflow winds, lightning, small hail, and rapid temperature drops are also likely with any storms. With storms developing, now is the time to consider seeking sturdy shelter if out in the mountains or on Sierra lakes.”