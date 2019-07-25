Flood advisory issued for Alpine County, lightning strike sets fire

A small stream flood advisory has been issued for Alpine County just over the state line from Carson Valley by the National Weather Service.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain from thunderstorms that could result in flash flooding, debris slide and ponding.

According to the Weather Service, 1.5 inches of rain have been dumped above Woodfords and an additional inch of rain could fall by 7 p.m.

That rain aided in dousing a tenth of an acre wildfire above Mesa Vista near Woodfords. Set by a lightning strike, the fire was first reported at 2:25 p.m.

The Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center indicated it received another report of smoke on the mountain near Horsethief Canyon.

There was also a report that a member of a road crew working at Sonora Junction south of Walker might have been struck by lightning.

A large storm cell has developed over the Sierra stretching from Mammoth Lakes to Lake Tahoe, according to National Weather Service radar.

In addition to Woodfords, concentrations of storm activity are in the Sierra west of Coleville and down near Sonora Pass.