Three taken for treatment in Gardnerville collision

Tow trucks have three vehicles waiting to be taken away from the scene of an injury collision in Gardnerville on Wednesday.

Gardnerville Collision

Three people were transported for nonlife-threatening injuries in a vehicle collision in Gardnerville on Wednesday afternoon.

Reported at 1:50 p.m., the collision closed down a portion of northbound Highway 395 at Waterloo Lane.

The rear-end collision involved three separate vehicles, including a light blue minivan with rear end damage, a dark green sedan and a white SUV, both of which had front-end damage.

East Fork medics reported taking the injured to Carson Valley Medical Center.

Traffic was snarled downtown for more than an hour as authorities rustled up enough tow trucks to take all three vehicles. The wreck was reported cleared at 3:30 p.m.