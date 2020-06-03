Three new Douglas coronavirus cases announced

Health workers conduct coronavirus testing at the Sunridge Fire Station on Tuesday.

Kurt HIldebrand photo

If three new coronavirus cases can be considered a spike, then Douglas County had a spike on Wednesday.

A man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s were reported to be the new cases in Douglas, along with a Lyon County resident in her 50s.

Douglas has had a half-dozen new cases in the last week.

While still trailing far behind Carson City and Lyon, Douglas is up to nine active cases of the virus with 26 recoveries.

So far there have been 202 cases in the four counties covered by Carson City Health and Human Services with 43 active, 154 recovered, three hospitalized and five deaths.

Additional community-based testing for Quad-County residents without symptoms is 8-11 a.m. June 9 at Carson High School, 1111 N. Saliman Road. Approximately 400 tests will be available to residents of Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, and Storey County. Testing is being done on a first come first serve basis; no appointments or reservations are being taken.

Additional community-based testing opportunities will be announced as they become available. Follow the agency on Facebook @CCHHS or on Twitter @CCHealthEd for community-based testing location announcements.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.