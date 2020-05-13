Three near fatal overdoses over 72 hours in Douglas due to fake percocet pills

An example of the counterfeit hydrocodone pills that have tested positive for potentially lethal amounts of fentanyl. Drug Enforcement Administration



Over the past 72 hours, there have been three near fatal overdoses in Douglas County due to people ingesting these pills. Douglas County patrol deputies saved the three victims by quickly administering Naloxone, which counteracts the effects of opioids like fentanyl, to save the victims.

The pills can be either blue or white and have the letter “M” stamped on one side and the number “30” on the other side. Percocet is a prescription medication used to control moderate to severe pain and contains acetaminophen and oxycodone. The counterfeit pills are manufactured in clandestine laboratories and look just like actual Percocet pills.

Fentanyl is an extremely powerful opioid analgesic that is 100 times more potent than morphine. The fentanyl is also manufactured in clandestine laboratories. Miniscule amounts of the fentanyl are then mixed with some other substance and then formed into the counterfeit Percocet pills using a tablet press.

Fentanyl is so potent that 2 milligrams is considered a lethal dose. To put that in perspective, there are 28.3 grams in an ounce, 1 milligram is 1/1000th of a gram. The scales that drug traffickers use cannot weight these minute amounts, so the drug traffickers guess how much fentanyl to add to their pills. This results in a great number of these counterfeit pills containing lethal doses of fentanyl.

The counterfeit pills are being sold on the street as legitimate Percocet pills and may also be called beans, biscuits, treats, blues M-30’s or thirties. These drugs are popular with young adults who may think the pills are safe because they are sold as a prescription pill. Parents are urged to warn their teenage children about the extreme danger that these drugs pose.