Three killed in Mono head-on collision

Three people were killed and four critically injured on Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision north of Walker in Mono County.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the collision at 3:36 p.m. after a Nissan Pathfinder collided with a Toyota Tacoma on Highway 395.

The driver of the Tacoma and two passengers in the Pathfinder succumbed to their injuries.

The other three occupants of the Pathfinder and a passenger in the Tacoma were taken to Renown Medical Center. All the survivors are in critical condition.

Multiple CHP officers from Bridgeport, Mono County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel from around the region responded to the wreck.

The CHP is investigating the collision.

Anyone who may have information regarding this collision, is asked to contact the CHP Bridgeport Area Office at (760) 932-7995.