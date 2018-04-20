Two injured in Topaz Ranch Estates collision

One person was helicoptered and one transported by ambulance after a vehicle collision at Highway 208 and Albite Road in southern Douglas County.

According to medical personnel on scene, two vehicles collided head on at about 6:50 p.m.

One victim was taken by Care Flight helicopter to Renown Regional Medical Center while another was taken by Mono County ambulance to Carson Valley Medical Center.

Four vehicle occupants refused treatment.

East Fork Fire Protection District and Mono County firefighters responded to the scene, along with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies, as well as the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Highway 208 was closed by the collision, which allowed the helicopter to land.

Traffic was diverted through Topaz Ranch Estates while the collision was cleared from the highway.

It has been a busy Friday evening for rescuers.

East Fork firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Tybo Court off Pinenut Road at about 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found the patio was on fire. They quickly knocked the fire down. No one was hurt and the fire didn’t extend to the home.