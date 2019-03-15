Three drama students headed to Internationals

A trio of Douglas High School drama students qualified at the Nevada State Thespian Festival for the next level.

Mason Rodway, Kim Courtney, and Francesca Melander received superior ratings in contrasting monologues, and were invited to the International Thespian Festival, June 24-29 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Melander also advanced for solo musical.

Nineteen students in Douglas High Drama Troupe 990 competed in acting, singing, or short film events at the state tournament March 7-10 in Las Vegas.

"Students were able to attend workshops with industry professionals, see the best Nevada high school plays and musicals and meet other students, teachers," Instructor Amy Sando said.

Tullia Rosa, Sarah Johnson, Mason Rodway, Francesca Melander, Caroline Hall, Emma Thorp, Cate Buscay, Carly Huddleson, Alex Embree, Kim Courtney, Jackson Wright, Keagan Anderson, Nate Rothschild, and Levi Romero.

The troupe is fundraising for the festival that includes college and scholarship auditions, workshops led by Broadway professionals and the best high school theater in the nation.

Anyone wishing to donate to the DHS troupe contact Amy Sando at asando@dcsd.k12.nv.us.

The troupe is also looking for items for a silent auction held in two weeks.