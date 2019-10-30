Threat to high school results in arrest

A juvenile who reportedly threatened Douglas High School faculty and students was arrested on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to the threat received by the Safe Voice call line at the school.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Spokesman Sgt. Jeff Schemenauer said that the Safe Voice coordinator at the Nevada Division of Investigations and the sheriff’s school resource officers quickly identified the juvenile.

“The Sheriff’s Office works closely with the School District to ensure the safety and security of the students and faculty,” Schemenauer said. “Sheriff Dan Coverley wants to ensure the community that any threats to the schools and students and faculty, such as this will, be responded to quickly and aggressively.”