Third wreck snarls Valley roads on Thursday

A multiple-vehicle collision along Highway 88 near the entrance of the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park resulted in nonlife-threatening injuries.

East Fork Paramedics reported four people received injuries in the collision that was first reported around 3:20 p.m. The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Douglas County emergency services responded to two collisions with in 45 minutes of each other on Thursday morning.

One person was transported with life-threatening injuries to Renown Regional Medical Center from a collision 8:15 a.m. east of Gardnerville.

The collision occurred at Orchard and Scotti and resulted in injuries to a second person who was taken to Carson Valley Medical Center for treatment.

No one was transported from a collision at Ironwood and Highway 395 in Minden, which occurred around 8:50 a.m.