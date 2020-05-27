Third of Republicans have voted

With less than two weeks left until the mail-in primary around a third of Republican ballots have already arrived at the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.

As of Tuesday evening, 9,854 ballots have been accepted by the county of the 38,334 mailed out.

Turnout among Republicans is significantly higher than any other group, with Democrats having so far returned 29 percent of their ballots. Nonpartisan and minor party voters have returned 17 percent of their ballots. Turnout is typically light during primary elections. The 2018 primary saw slightly less than 40 percent of the electorate cast a ballot.

That’s not a surprise since the only races on the other ballot are the two Nevada Supreme Court seats and trustees for the Indian Hills and Topaz Ranch Estates general improvement district trustees.

Republicans are embroiled in a bitter election fight for three seats on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

District 1 Commissioner Dave Nelson is facing challenger Danny Tarkanian. District 3 Commissioner Larry Walsh is facing Topaz Ranch Estates resident Mark Gardner. Sunridge resident Walt Nowosad and Johnson Lane resident Nate Tolbert are seeking election to replace District 5 Commissioner Barry Penzel.

Because Nevada has a closed primary, only Republicans may vote in the commissioner primary. The winners of the races for District 1 and District 5 will appear alone on the ballot in November. A contested District 3 race will appear on the November ballot because Libertarian Charles Holt filed for the seat.

Republicans also get to decide their nominee for Congressional District 2. Incumbent Mark Amodei is seeking a sixth term.

On Tuesday, challenger and Stateline resident Joel Beck accused opponent Jessi Hurley of telling voters that he’d quit the race.

“This is untrue,” he said. “We have never considered and will never consider exiting the race until the results of this primary election are in.”

Seven Democrats are vying for the right to run against the Republican congressional nominee in November.

Patricia Ackerman, Ed Cohen, Reynaldo Hernandez, Clint Koble, Ian Luietkehans, Steve Schiffman and Rick Shepherd appear on Democrats’ ballots.

The 2020 primary election will be conducted entirely through the mail.

The Clerk-Treasurer’s Office mailed out 38,346 ballots to voters at the beginning of May. Of those nearly a tenth, or 3,756 were returned undeliverable. About 5 percent of ballots have been rejected for issues involving the required signature. Voters who want to find out the status of their ballot may visit govotedouglas.com. Voters may still change their party affiliation online.

An election tent has been set up behind the Douglas County Courthouse where voters may register, deliver their ballots and pick up replacement ballots. The tent is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 9.