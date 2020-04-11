The world continues to spin

As a service to our readers we are updating this list. Fast-food restaurants with drive-throughs or whose business consists primarily of take-out or delivery are continuing to operate, as are the county’s delis. Call to order, or find out whether take-out is being offered. Gardnerville Chicago Mikes 775-392-1638 El Aguila Real 775-884-9394 Overland Restaurant & Pub 775-392-1369 JT Basque Bar & Dining Room 775-782-2074 Jerry’s Grill 775-392-2889 Saku Sushi and Grill 775-782-3302 Pho Chop Stix 783-8888 Jasmine Thai Restaurant 317-848-8950 Gardnerville Ranchos Carson Valley Country Club 265-3715 Jethro’s Oven and Grill 775-265-2215 Grill Next Door 775-265-8841 Philadelphia Seafood & Italian Cuisine 775-392-3370 CoComoes Catering 775-392-0404 Slice of Heaven 775-392-3851 Genoa Genoa Country Store 775-782-5974 Genoa Station Bar & Grille 775-783-1599 The Pink House 775-392-4279 Sierra Chef 775-392-4417 Minden Full Belly Deli 775-782-5430 Francisco’s Mexican Restaurant 775-782-6496 Louie’s Mandarin Gourmet 775-392-3664 El Agaveño 775-392-4136 Wild Horse Bar & Grill 775-782-7208 Fuentes Restaurant & Cantina 775-392-4265 Amerikan Ni Sushi 775-783-1112 Khristophers Ristorante & Bar 775-267-4809 Minden Meat and Deli 775-783-9999 Taildragger (775) 782-9500 Johnson Lane General Store (Pizza) 775-267-2265

Although very little in our human lives seems to be normal right now, nature goes along on its way as usual. The skies are still beautiful, the mountains are as stately as ever, spring flowers are budding a blooming, and our April weather is behaving just as expected. Sunshine, rain, wind, snow—sometimes all in the same day. Yep, nature is unfazed by all that’s going on in the human community.

To help focus on better days to come, Main Street Gardnerville is once again offering residents and businesses an opportunity to participate in the seasonal beautification of our town. Many people are still needed to sponsor “Main Street’s Hanging Baskets” at a cost $95 each. Please visit http://www.mainstreetgardnerville.org or call 782-8027 if you are able to help brighten our community in this way.

The annual project is presented by the MSG Flower Committee. The FFA/Horticultural youth programs at China Springs, Douglas High, and Smith Valley help grow the flowers for this program each year. Without community support, this program would fade away with the flowers at the end of each summer. Weather permitting, the baskets will be hung in early June and stay up through mid-September.

MESSAGE FROM THE DOUGLAS COUNTY COMMUNITY & SENIOR CENTER

We miss our Seniors, so call and let us know how you are doing. During this time, it is easy to feel alone and isolated, and we want to remind you all that we are still here for you. If you are feeling lonely or just want to say hi, please call us at 782-5500, ext. 1. We have staff ready to enjoy some conversation. Don’t forget; frozen meals from our own kitchen are available for pick up Mon.-Fri. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also available is distilled water for anyone who needs it for medical equipment. All donations are much appreciated.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com