The Valentine’s Day R-C Morning Report

Former Carson River Water Master Julian Larrrouy speaks to a crowd on Thursday night.

rivertalk

Genoa, Nev. — I wager that around 80 peopled toured the Carson Valley Community Food Closet on Thursday. Director Sarah Sanchez said the closet is stocked thanks to the busy giving season, but that the long slide is about to begin. The real need for the next nine months is fresh produce.

Retired Federal Deputy Water Master Julian Larrouy’s talk about the Carson River packed the house at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center on Thursday. The speech was one of the first in a series about agriculture sponsored by the Douglas County Historical Society.

Flags across Nevada are being flown at half-staff in honor of former Lt. Gov. Bob Cashell through today. The Topaz Lodge owner’s service is 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. A reception is 3:30 p.m. at the Reno Ballroom.

Several Piñon Hills Elementary students were exposed to pepper spray on Wednesday after an accidental release during a lockdown drill. They were treated by the nurse and the parents were notified.

Scarselli students are performing “Jack and the Beanstalk” 7 p.m. tonight at the Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School Cafetorium. They’ll have a matinee 1 p.m. Saturday. You can get tickets at Scarselli Elementary or at the door. Call 265-2222 for more information.

Early voting for the Feb. 22 Democratic caucus starts Saturday. This will be the only time until the November General Election that any presidential candidate appears on any ballot in Douglas County. For times and locations, visit douglasdems.org

Speaking of presidents, Monday is Presidents Day, which means local, state, federal, school, banking and the post office will be closed. The Record-Courier staff will also be taking Presidents Day off.

If you were hoping Mother Nature was going to water your lawn and trees, you’re in for a disappointment. The tiny storm that was forecast for Sunday may bring some wind, clouds and cooler temperature, but no moisture. It might be a good idea to break out the hoses this weekend and give your landscaping a drink.

We’re forecast to have a sunny Valentine’s Day today when what we could use is a big wet kiss in the form of some weather. Expect a high around 57 degrees. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com