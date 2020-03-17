The St. Patrick’s Day R-C Morning Report

Ranch No. 1 cows don't have to practice social distancing, but we do. Be well out there. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Concerns about having 100 jurors crowded together in the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center during the coronavirus outbreak prompted the continuance of a four-week murder trial that was scheduled to start today. Gordmans is opening today, but without all the fanfare, also in recognition of the outbreak.

The Record-Courier office is closed due in part to the outbreak and in part because the schools are closed and The R-C isn’t really an appropriate daycare. I’ll be out and about working the beat, and available, as always, via email.

The Interstate must have frozen over last night because there are 18 wrecks of varying degrees reported between 4:42 and 6:10 a.m. So much for vehicle social distance. Several are injuries. Now would be a good time to be very careful to avoid a ride to the hospital.

Road controls are in effect in the usual places, plus Highway 395 between Stephanie Way and Minden and south of Jake’s Hill to the state line. Highway 88 is closed, probably for avalanche control.

A winter weather advisory continues in Carson Valley until 11 a.m. today, with a slim chance of snow before the sun comes out. The high is expected to hit 42 degrees and the wind will be out of the west at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com