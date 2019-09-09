The Sept. 9 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Work to repave sections of Highway 395 through Gardnerville is expected to start 6 p.m. today. Work on Kingsbury Grade was snarling the intersection at Foothill on Friday. I’d expect more of that today. Next week, Ironwood Drive between the hospital and Monte Vista will be closed for 12 days.

All the fires from last week’s lightning strikes have been declared controlled, which means they have been extinguished. It wouldn’t require much of a wind shift for us to end up with smoke from the Doyle Fire burning south of Susanville.

Welcome All Veterans Everywhere meets 1 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. They do lunch at noon.

Both the St. Gall Centennial Picnic and Oktoberfest were well attended on Sunday. It didn’t hurt that Sunday was gorgeous.

Expect another nice day today, with the high temperature hitting 76 under sunny skies and the wind out of the west 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com