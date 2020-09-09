The Sept. 9, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Bill Henderson mingles.

Jim Grant | The Record-Courier

Genoa, Nev. — On Labor Day, Carson Valley Inn Sales Director Bill Henderson passed away from pancreatic cancer. He was with the Inn from its opening and he showed the same loyalty to those of us who called him a friend. He will be sorely missed by those of us who knew and loved him.

On Tuesday, it was revealed Douglas County only had eight active cases of the coronavirus, the lowest number since June 12. Community testing is back at the Sunridge Fire Station 4-6 p.m. Friday.

Tuesday was a busy day for East Fork firefighters, who responded to help extinguish a fatal house fire at the Hung-A-Lel-Ti Community in Alpine County at 5 a.m., after putting out a fire on the Bently property off Heybourne a few hours earlier. Right around 3:30 p.m. Douglas deputies and East Fork medics responded to a report of a suicidal subject at the Village Motel in Gardnerville.

Planning commissioners recommended approval of four tentative subdivision maps on Tuesday as property owners lock down their ability to build projects in the Gardnerville Ranchos, Gardnerville and Topsy Lane.

Former Swope Middle School Dean of Students Eian Gilbert was named the new Douglas High School vice principal. The district also hired a new director of facilities, Phil Demus, who worked at Heavenly for 25 years.

It’s clear and cold out this morning, so that means I’ll get a break from smoke and red sunrise pictures for a bit, but the north wind that cleared the smoke is expected to be replaced on Thursday by the west wind that brought it in, so don’t get attached.

One of my thermometers is reading 33 degrees and the other is reading 38, so I don’t know if the tomatoes are going to make it. The Weather Service is suggesting covering sensitive plants, but that ship may well have sailed.

Expect a beautiful autumnesque day after what has been a pretty miserable couple of weeks, with clear skies and a high of 77 degrees and the wind at 5-10 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com