The Sept. 8, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The smoke turned the Gardnerville Ranchos orange on Saturday night.

Tim Berube/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — Air quality in the very unhealthy range will keep Carson Valley students out of school today after Superintendent Keith Lewis called a distance-learning day. Zephyr Cove and Whittell are meeting in-person.

The air quality shot up this morning to hazardous levels with the smoke pouring into Carson Valley from California fires with the Ranchos gauge reading 326 at 5 a.m. The worst of the smoke hasn’t drifted further north or west with the Johnson Lane sensor at moderate levels.

The Slink fire is at 30 percent containment while the Creek Fire burning southwest of Yosemite is up to 135,532 acres at last report. That fire is not showing any signs of slowing down despite the work of more than 1,000 firefighters.

Planning commissioners have a couple of tentative subdivision maps to discuss today including a 32-unit project on Dresslerville Road in the Ranchos, a 181-unit project on Topsy Lane, and a 51-parcel project on Gilman Avenue in Gardnerville. Planning commissioners meet virtually at 1 p.m. today. You can find out more by visitinghttp://www.douglascountynv.gov and clicking on agendas.

Of the 5,417 students enrolled in Douglas County, 936 are participating in Douglas Nevada Online as of today. Douglas County school board trustees are meeting virtually 4 p.m. today. Visit dcsd1-nv.schoolloop.com and click on board meetings to find out more.

A red flag warning is in effect through 8 p.m. tonight for gusty winds and low humidity. We could see northeast winds of 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. The high temperature today is supposed to hit 72 degrees with overnight lows in the mid-30s.

