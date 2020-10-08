The Sept. 8, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Genoa's fire maple was at its reddest on Tuesday morning. I expect that a couple of 40 mph wind gusts will strip it of leaves this weekend.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — The 56-page Best of Carson Valley publication is on stands today as we announce the winners of the annual survey of The R-C’s readers.

Wednesday saw four new coronavirus cases and four recoveries, leaving Douglas at 29 active cases, 304 recoveries and one death. I’ll report the response to Wednesday’s flu clinic and coronavirus testing at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School when I get those numbers.

It has been four months since the last proper freeze in Minden where records have been kept since 1906. The mercury hit 30 degrees on June 8. It has been since May 4 since anywhere near a hard freeze at 28 degrees. Lows are supposed to dip down to 35 degrees on Sunday night.

While hazy skies are back in the forecast, most of the smoke is staying close to the fires burning in California with spots like Lee Vining having unhealthy air this morning. The Ranchos air quality monitor was reading good at 5 a.m. while the Minden gauge was moderate.

The rain is out of the forecast for this weekend, though it will be breezy with a possibility of 40 mph gusts on Saturday. Today expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 79 degrees and the wind out of the west at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

