The Sept. 7 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Highway 395 remains closed this morning between Coleville and Sonora Junction for the Boot Fire, which is up to almost 6,900 acres. Satellite imagery shows the fire is burning southwest toward the highway again.

County commissioners tinkered with the county manager search process and sent HR back to try again on Thursday. A revised job description and supplemental help from a search firm were approved.

The county approved the first reading of an ordinance Thursday that will increase the per phone charge by 50 cents to pay for 911 service. The current 25 cents per phone is insufficient.

The Town of Gardnerville is hosting its last movie of the season tonight at Heritage Park. On Saturday, Fish Springs volunteers are hosting their barbecue, the arts council is doing a tribute to Johnny Cash and Sertoma Oktoberfest is Sunday. It's all in The R-C's calendar section on stands now for a buck.

Today will be sunny with the wind out of the southwest at 5 mph. Looks like more of the same over the weekend, only a tad breezier.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com