The Sept. 6 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Long-time East Fork Fire Capt. Walt Kesteloot's end of watch is today. He official retires on Sept. 11. Walt has worked for Douglas for 38 years, for both the sheriff's office and the fire district. Thanks for all these years of service.

County commissioners are getting an early start at 9 a.m. today on an agenda that's going to take all day and is going to be a chock full of conflict, I fear.

Highway 395 is still closed this morning by the 4,620-acre Boot fire burning in the Walker River Canyon. The fire burned over Highway 108, closing that road, too.

The air quality in the Valley is moderate, according to airnow.gov, but Carson City's is worse. Careful outside if you've got breathing issues.

We got a little rain on the west side on Wednesday. Expect hazy skies today with a high temperature of 88 degrees. The wind will pick up to 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Recommended Stories For You

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com