The Sept. 6 R-C Morning Report

A tiny amphibian hangs out on a watering timer. Folks are reporting tiny frogs in lots of places.

Time for frogs

Genoa, Nev. — “I take it all back,” Mark Twain once wrote in a correction. On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners did the same thing with the Park Holdings approval. When the other guy’s lawyer agrees you should rescind an action benefitting his client, you should always listen.

Commissioners also approved the settlement of a lawsuit brought by about three-dozen Johnson Lane residents, none of whom will get any money as a result. But they will receive some flood improvements.

The fires in the Pine Nuts are all listed as controlled this morning, and the mystery fire at Mud Lake turned out to be a false alarm. While it seemed like there was more lightning and less rain in Thursday’s version, we didn’t end up with any big fires, so far.

First responders are in the spotlight on Saturday with the Re/Max Burgers for Badges 4-7 p.m. in Minden Park and the Fish Springs and Gardnerville fire departments spaghetti feed 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the firehouse.

Two big events are set for this weekend, including the 5thannual Minden Beerfest at Minden Meat and Deli 3-7 p.m. Saturday and Sertoma Oktoberfest noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Park. If you partake, designate a driver.

It might feel a little like October on Sunday with the high forecast to only hit 80 degrees, according to the forecast. Today expect sunny skies and a high temperature near 88 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 10-15 ph in the afternoon, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com