The Sept. 5 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Highway 395 is still closed between Coleville and Sonora Junction as firefighters work the 2,000-acre Boot Fire burning on both sides of the highway in the Walker River Canyon. East Fork sent an engine down to help out.

Genoa town board members will talk about what to do with the departure of Manager Phil Ritger after Candy Dance. They were already short-handed in that office, so it sounds like they might have to man the barricades starting Oct. 5. Genoans meet 6:30 p.m. in the town meeting room.

Meanwhile over in Minden, that town board will be working on the carwash, or at least the design review for one proposed at highways 88 and 395. Minden Town Board meets 5:30 p.m. at the CVIC Hall on Esmeralda Avenue.

About four raindrops hit my windshield on my way home on Tuesday. We might see some thunderstorms develop over the Pine Nuts this afternoon. Otherwise we're looking at mostly sunny skies with a high of 90 degrees, with a little haze in the morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com