The Sept. 5 R-C Morning Report

Adele Hoppe captured the double rainbow over Gardnerville after Wednesday's thunderstorms.

Genoa, Nev. — While the 5.26-acre fire burning above Jacks Valley isn’t technically contained, it didn’t look very motivated when I passed by there last night. The China Spring fire was contained at 1.5 acres. Expect more of the same today.

The thunderstorms that set both fires also brought heavy rains, which helped douse them. I measured .75 inches of water in Genoa, and I hit a pretty impressive squall heading to China Spring.

I’m anticipating a tumultuous county commission meeting starting 1 p.m. today with the Park Holdings discussion, the Johnson Lane flooding lawsuit settlement, and maybe even a fight over the expenditure of RDA money in Genoa. Commissioners meet at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden

A proposal to set up signs asking people not to feed the water foul at Jakes Wetlands wound up on the rocks on Wednesday. Residents of one of Winhaven’s homeowners associations, (who knew there were two) are proposing the signs as a means to cut down on the duck and goose population at the wetlands.

Punctuating the commissioners meeting will be scattered showers and thunderstorms starting around 11 a.m. Expect the high to hit 86 today with the wind out of the west t 5-10 mph, gusting near 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com