The Sept. 4 R-C Morning Report

Ranch No. 1 gets a trim in Genoa on Saturday in preparation for Candy Dance which is the end of the month. The ranch fields provide the largest parking space for the annual event that draws up to 30,000 visitors to the town.

Mowing the field

Genoa, Nev. — The town boards of Minden and Genoa meet tonight. Minden Town Board members are discussing a request to discourage people from feeding the birds at Jake’s Wetlands 5:30 p.m. at the CVIC Hall.

Genoans will discuss installing security cameras at their meeting 6:30 p.m. in the town meeting room. Also on the agenda is a proposal to make the intersection of Highway 395 and Genoa Lane safer and the looming Candy Dance.

A slaughterhouse is being proposed for a parcel just west of the Centerville roundabout. Planning commissioners are scheduled to hear a permit request at their meeting 1 p.m. Tuesday.

If you’re headed into Carson Valley today, expect a southbound lane closure near Cradlebaugh Bridge on Highway 395 as the state patches the highway. I understand there might be an announcement of more patching further south in Gardnerville coming soon.

We could see scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon today. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 88 degrees and the wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com