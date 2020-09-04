The Sept. 4, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Sunflowers in Genoa turn to face the rising sun on Friday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

County commissioners agreed 3-2 to accept the framework for an agrihoods strategy. Commissioner John Engels said he wanted to wait until the results of the open space initiative.

While deciding to hold off until their next meeting to provide comment on an environmental assessment for the Painted Rock Mine, they did agree staff should negotiate with Knox Excavation for money to maintain Johnson Lane.

On Sunday, the Nevada National Guard will observe the ninth anniversary of the IHOP shooting in Carson by placing a plaque at the old restaurant site. The ceremony is set at 7 a.m. and includes the annual 5K run. The shooting occurred Sept. 6, 2011.

The Slink Fire is approaching nearly 15,000 acres as firefighters concentrate on keeping it from jumping the ridge toward Highway 395. Federal firefighters are reporting two structures have been lost in the fire, which is burning south and west into the Carson Iceberg Wilderness.

Smoke is returning this morning after being relatively light tonight. It appears most of what comes into the Valley today will be from closer fires.

If you’ve got work to do outdoors do it this morning since the high temperature is forecast to hit 91 degrees at noon and keep climbing to 100 by 3 p.m. Check on vulnerable neighbors and think cool thoughts. By Tuesday the forecast says we’ll be back down to the 80s.

