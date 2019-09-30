The Sept. 30 R-C Morning Report

Snow lines Kingsbury Grade on Monday morning.

Genoa, Nev. — If you don’t have to go to Stateline this week, that might be a good thing, since work on the utility vaults downtown has resumed. Highway 50 is down to one lane each way, so anticipate delays. CalTrans is still working on the Hope Valley bridge, so expect something similar taking 88 to Pickett’s Junction.

While there aren’t any weather-related controls in Douglas County, there is snow on the ground most of the way up Kingsbury, according to the traffic cams. Sunday morning marked the first snow to fall in Carson Valley in this season.

Today marks the end of the water year with September weighing in at .17 inches or half of average for the month in Minden. That brings the total for the year to 11.64 inches which is quite a bit higher than average.

It’s nowhere near freezing this morning, but forecasters have issued a freeze warning for early Tuesday morning. The forecast low is supposed to drop into the mid-20s early Wednesday night, too.

There’s a chance of rain or snow before 11 a.m. today with a high near 54 degrees and the wind out of the west at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

