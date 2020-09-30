The Sept. 30, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The Carson Valley inversion kept the smoke from settling in the Valley for much of the day on Tuesday.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — People are voting after receiving their ballots in the mail. I don’t have a number so far, but a handful of people were dropping off ballots at the Election Tent on Monday and Tuesday. The Clerk’s Office may want to wait before releasing that so voters aren’t identified.

I took a tour of Fright at the Fairgrounds on Tuesday, which is due to open on Friday. I saw some very nice practical effects and even got a jump scare. The haunted house opens on Friday and will be going every Friday and Saturday through Halloween.

After the streaming failed for the Library Board of Trustees last week, they’re taking a mulligan 10 a.m. today. The meeting will be on You Tube. You can find the link by going to douglascountynv.gov and clicking on agendas and minutes.

We actually benefitted from the Carson Valley inversion layer on Tuesday, but the smoke has mixed through this morning. Air quality in the Gardnerville Ranchos is on the boundary between moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups this morning.

Smoke is forecast to increase in the Western Nevada valleys this morning, possibly clearing a bit this afternoon and evening. Unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around with today’s high hitting 87 and the wind out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com