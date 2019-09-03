The Sept. 3 R-C Morning Report

John Flaherty took this photo of the sunset over Topaz Ranch Estates on Monday night.

South County sunset

Genoa, Nev. — Two parcel maps are going before the Gardnerville Town Board along Highway 395 on either side of Stodick Parkway. The owners of the future Gardnerville Maverik, which has already been approved. are seeking to divide that parcel. The other parcel belongs to the Gardnerville Water Co. Town board members meet 4:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, 1407 Main St.

The B-17 Sentimental Journey should be on the tarmac 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday for tours, which are $10 a person or $20 for a family of four. You can book rides for Friday, Saturday or Sunday at http://www.azcaf.org/location/minden-nv-tour-stop/

Firefighters doused a small fire on Sunday afternoon along the Pacific Rim Trail in Alpine County near Kinney Lake.

We might see some thunderstorms to the south today, but the forecast is for sunny skies and a high temperature of 92 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the west 5-10 mph in the afternoon.Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com