The Sept. 3, 2020, R-C Morning Report

It was pretty clear off Foothill on Wednesday morning, but there was definitely smoke in the air across the Valley.

Margaret Pross/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — The Slink Fire was at 14,000 acres at last report and has cost more than $2 million to fight. The fire is 10 percent contained and is continuing to actively burn south just over the ridge from Highway 395 and the Walker River and west into the Carson Iceberg Wilderness.

The air quality monitor in Woodfords is showing unhealthy levels this morning. While I haven’t seen it, I anticipate Doc Johnson may call today’s coronavirus testing on account of smoke. The Ranchos gauge is only a little better with unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

Carson Valley is on the edge of this big smoke plume on the other side of the Sierra and the Weather Service is forecasting haze today and more haze on Friday.

About a quarter of residents surveyed about the county’s communications efforts have lived in Douglas for less than five years. Nearly 35 percent said they get their news from local media, (which I chose to interpret means The Record-Courier) which ain’t bad in the 2020s.

Commissioners are scheduled to hear a report on the county’s outreach today at their 1 p.m. virtual meeting. Most of the emailed public comment regards the Painted Rock Gravel Pit above Johnson Lane. To find out how to participate, visit http://www.douglascountynv.gov

The heatwave kicks off today with the high temperature climbing to 96 degrees, and forecast to hit 99 on Friday. We might hit the record on Friday. Temperatures are supposed to start dropping on Labor Day.

