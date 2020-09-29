The Sept. 29, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A wasp nest continues to thrive as we await a proper freeze, which isn't in the forecast for more than a week.

Sybil Dunagan/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — A positive coronavirus case affecting a small group of people at Carson Valley Middle School was reported by the Douglas County School District this morning. There’s no indication the person contracted the virus in the schools.

Despite the addition of a Douglas man and a woman in their 50s to the coronavirus active cases on Monday, the county is down to an even two dozen. You can get a community test 3-6 p.m. today at Mills Park in Carson City.

I got a note this morning that the target date for the completion of the 2020 Census self-response and field data collection has been extended to Monday. They were originally supposed to wrap up on Wednesday.

The 911 Surcharge Committee is discussing its five-year plan virtually 10 a.m. today. If you want to check it out, go to the county’s web site and click agendas and meetings.

Fire officials have sent in 234 Marines to aid in battling the Creek Fire southwest of Yosemite. The 152nd Airlift Wing of the Nevada Air Guard is also aiding in the fight.

While progress is being made in containing the 476 square mile Creek Fire, a new fire near Napa has taken off and is forcing evacuations in the Wine Country.

New fire activity and a return of west winds will probably bring haze and smoke back to Carson Valley over the next few days, so enjoy that sweet air while it lasts.

Expect the haze to start to build after 8 a.m. today. Otherwise it will be sunny and warm, with a high of 87 degrees and the wind out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

