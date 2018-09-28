The Sept. 28 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Best of Carson Valley magazine is on stands now inside Thursday's edition of The Record Courier. Only a buck.

The R-C's offices will be closed this morning while we prepare for the Best of Luncheon. Tickets to the event are sold out. We should be available this afternoon and we'll be selling the magazine.

It's Candy Dance weekend, which means the west side of the Valley will be bustling with people visiting Nevada's first settlement for the big craft faire. That will affect drivers on Highway 395, which will drop down to a single lane near Genoa Lane on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's fire weather watch has morphed into a red flag warning for critical fire danger. We're looking at south to southwest winds 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph around lunchtime.

It turns out Thursday was only the second hottest day of a very warm fall with 87 degrees. The first day of fall hit 89 in Minden. Today is supposed to reach 87 degrees under sunny skies.

Recommended Stories For You

The Morning Report is sponsored by Carson Valley Medical Center. Learn more about them at http://www.cvmchospital.org

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com