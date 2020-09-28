The Sept. 28, 2020, R-C Morning Report

There were a lot of motorcyclists in Genoa over the weekend.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Reno may have denied Street Vibrations events permit, but that didn’t stop scores of motorcyclists from riding through Genoa during its usual Sept. 23-26 dates. There were likely some arrests stemming from the even after deputies pursued a couple of bikers down Jacks Valley Road on Friday evening.

Despite the loud pipes, this was the quietest Candy Dance weekend since the days you could still drive through town using Kinsey. Too quiet. I know I’ll be happy to see the event back next year.

The Genoa Historic District Commission meets 7 p.m. today in person in he Town’s meeting room in downtown. The reconstruction of the garage at 2260 Main St. is the big draw tonight.

It will be Thursday before the Slink Fire is fully contained. It’s stuck at 86 percent, mostly on the west side toward the Carson Iceberg Wilderness. Firefighters are making headway on the rest of the fires burning in California, too.

There were four new Douglas coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the county up to 25 active cases, 278 recoveries and one death, according to gethealthcarsoncity.org. Community testing is 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at Mills Park in Carson City.

It’s been warm, but I felt a snap in the air on Sunday that can only mean autumn has finally arrived. While we’re running 6-9 degrees warmer than average, we’re a ways from the records in the mid-90s.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 79 degrees. Winds will pick up out of the north at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. The lows will remain well above freezing over the next week.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com