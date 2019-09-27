The Sept. 27 R-C Morning Report

That's snow in the forecast for this weekend in Carson Valley for the first time in months.

morningreport

Genoa, Nev. — Between Street Vibrations and Candy Dance vendors arriving today, Nevada’s Oldest Town will also be Carson Valley’s busiest tonight. There were easily 50 motorcycles parked on both sides of Main Street last night, and I wager that will be the order of the day.

The R-C will mostly be closed this morning as we prepare and host the Best of Carson Valley luncheon, which is full up. The results are online now at recordcourier.com and we have copies of the magazine that published Thursday.

The final weekend for “Moon Over Buffalo” opens 7:30 p.m. at the CVIC Hall and will continue with performances on Saturday and Sunday.

The Carson Valley Swim Center will kick off fall fun on Saturday with a floating pumpkin patch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Highway 88 in Minden.

Hot toddies will likely outsell cold beer at Candy Dance this weekend as a cold front arrives in Carson Valley. There’s rain and snow in the forecast, so dress accordingly.

Today expect sunny skies with a high near 79 degrees, with the wind out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon with 40 mph gusts.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com