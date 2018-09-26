The Sept. 26 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Thursday's Critical Issues Conference featuring keynote speaker Christopher Bently is sold out. If you want to take your chances on the waiting list, text or call 775-790-1544.

After hitting a 10-year-low of 3.9 percent last month, Douglas County's jobless numbers ticked up nearly half a point t 4.3 percent in August. There were 995 workers on the unemployment rolls, up 63 from July. The rate would have been higher, but the overall labor pool dropped by more than 300.

I heard back from Douglas High's Ag program teacher Robin Futch. The Ag store is open 2:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They have fresh eggs and their tomatoes looked like they were coming on, last time I looked.

Douglas High School's Karen Lamb was surveying Minden Park with the help of the Minden Town Staff in preparation for next week's Homecoming celebration. She's soliciting nominations for the Hall of Fame. I've attached the form to The Morning Report.

Minden-Tahoe Airport was the coldest spot in the Valley with a low of 28 degrees at 5:15 a.m. today. Up on the bench, Genoa had a low of 33 degrees. We should see those lows warm up over the next couple of days.

Today begins our fall warm-up with the high temperature expected to hit 85 degrees under sunny skies. Even Thursday's forecast high temperature of 88 degrees is well short of the record 95 degrees set in 2009.

