The Sept. 26 R-C Morning Report

Snowshoe Thompson's statue is surrounded by flowers now, but those are probably not going to survive the weekend thanks to an impending cold front. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Proponents of a slaughterhouse on the old Storke Dairy at Highway 88 and Centerville Lane have appealed the planning commission denial. I don’t know if that’s in time to make next week’s commissioners’ meeting, but we’ll find out in due course.

It’s going to be an early morning today as I’m off to the Critical Issues Conference. I’ll be working out of the Carson Valley Inn all morning, so my goal is to cover the event and also get everything I need done for Saturday’s paper.

I’ve received a lot of questions about the trucks moving material between Johnson Lane and the fields across Highway 395. I don’t know what the answer is, but I’ve made inquiries.

The National Weather Service issued a statement that a cold front is rolling in this weekend, with high temperatures plunging 15-20 degrees between Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Today will likely be the last warm one for a while, with the high climbing to 84 degrees before Mother Nature hits the big down button on the temperature elevator. Expect the wind to pick up out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com