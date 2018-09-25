The Sept. 25 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The last Esmeralda Ave. Farmers Market of the season is 4-8 p.m. today in downtown Minden. The Douglas High School Ag store will remain open through the season, though I don't have those hours handy.

I have report that someone found bear scat in the Gardnerville Ranchos. We've had sightings all over the place this season. Just because you live in town doesn't mean the bear can't find your trash, so keep it in until garbage day.

If you want a mailed ballot, that process begins Thursday. You can fill out the form for a mail-in ballot and get one up until Oct. 30 at govotedouglas. com. If you're a candidate who hasn't heard from me for the general election guide, send me a note and I'll get back to you.

Today will be another beautiful fall day with the high around 80 degrees and the wind out of the east at 5 mph. Enjoy these while they last, we might see some actual weather next week.

