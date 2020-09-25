The Sept. 25, 2020, R-C Morning Report

People line up in Minden to watch their documents being shredded.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — I’ve got word that sample ballots started to turn up in the mail on Thursday. Actual ballots followed the sample ballots into the pipeline on Thursday. If you register by Oct. 15, you will automatically receive a mailed ballot.

If you think you’re registered and you don’t see either, go to govotedouglas.com to check your registration. There’s a lot of stuff on that web site, so if you’re wonky like me, click around a little bit.

The link to Wednesday’s town hall debate is at https://www.ngbndc.tv/live-streaming/virtual-town-hall-debate/ The audio and video are a tad out of sync, so I suggest listening to it in the background.

Community coronavirus testing was slow at Sunridge on Thursday morning. When I went through around 10:30 a.m. one of the health workers said they’d had 140 people.

Douglas reported two more cases of the coronavirus on Thursday and three recoveries. The county is at 298 total cases and one death since the outbreak began.

While an island of vegetation in the Slink Fire caught and burned on Wednesday, sending up new smoke, the fire is still on track to be completely contained on Saturday. On Thursday, I learned that the Little Antelope Valley Pack Station survived the blaze.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be running its Fright at the Fairgrounds on Fridays and Saturdays in October leading up to Trick or Treat Safety Street on Halloween. I’ll get more details soon.

We might see hazier conditions over the weekend. As of this morning we’re the hole in a big smoky doughnut as plumes are north and south of us. Forecasters think it will mostly stay that way over the weekend.

We’re looking at clear skies and highs in the low 80s with the wind 5-10 mph in the afternoon. I don’t see a freeze in the forecast through next Thursday, which extends this growing season into October.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com