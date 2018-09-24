The Sept. 24 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A transformer blowing was reportedly the cause of a small fire near the BLM facility south of Indian Hills early Friday morning. Fortunately, it was close to fire resources so it was out in good order. If true, that's the second transformer we've had pop in the last six months. Another scorched the landscaping at the Gardnerville Chevron last spring.

An ordinance banning trucks on Rojo and neighboring streets in Chambers Field was approved by Douglas County commissioners. The new ordinance will allow deputies to ticket truck drivers who cut through that neighborhood on their way to projects. Local delivery trucks are not affected.

Deputies found a couple of gates down on Bently property this morning in the vicinity of Stockyard. I haven't heard that any cattle are out, so that's a good thing.

If it's fall, then the forecast must include temperatures in the 80s starting Wednesday. Today the high will hit 79 degrees with a northeast breeze 5 mph in the afternoon. The low tonight is supposed to drop to 33 degrees. Those lows are supposed to warm up, too.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com