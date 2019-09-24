The Sept. 24 R-C Morning Report

The weekend harvest was plum loco in Genoa. The pears are coming. Kurt Hildebrand photo

plumharvest

Genoa, Nev. — Today is the final Minden Farmers Market 4-7 p.m. on Esmeralda Avenue. In honor of Voter Registration Day, Douglas County Republicans will be registering voters at the event.

Today at noon is also the Good Governance Group’s last Tuesday meeting. They’re moving to Mondays at the COD Garage. Everything else will remain the same, including the $1 for the beverage dispenser.

State School Superintendent Jhone Ebert started her listening tour in Douglas County on Monday. The White House Press Corps has nothing on Scarselli Elementary teacher Keri Bruno’s fifth-graders, who peppered the superintendent with questions for nearly 45 minutes. I’m going to let fifth-graders do all my interviews from now on.

Expect another nice day today with the high hitting 79 degrees and the wind calm then picking up out of the north at 5 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com