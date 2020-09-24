The Sept. 24, 2020, R-C Morning Report

National Guardsmen direct traffic at the last community coronavirus testing at Sunridge.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Community coronavirus testing is 8-11 a.m. in Sunridge today. Douglas had a quiet day on Wednesday, with no new cases reported and holding steady at 28 active cases.

The second Mini-Business Showcase is 4-6 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall in Minden. The Chamber of Commerce is combining business professionals and service clubs at the hall. Wear a mask and social distance, please.

If you’re making the rounds this evening, the Family Support Council is hosting its Healthy Families Symposium 5-7 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

I don’t have a link yet for the web version of the Town Hall Debate, yet, but I expect to have it later today or Friday. Judge debates are hard, because they can’t discuss specific cases. Commissioner candidates Mark Gardner and Charlie Holt delineated their positions nicely.

The fight over Redevelopment Area No. 2 will be settled by voters in the general election. Voting against redevelopment won’t stop the Stateline event center, already under construction, but it will eliminate a source of revenue to pay the $1.3 million a year.

Killing the RDA could eventually raise an average of around $2.5 million a year in property tax, which the county would have to split with the school district and all the other districts in Stateline.

Mark Gardner said the BUILD Grant the county applied for from the feds was denied, which means one source of funding Muller Lane Parkway is off the table for another year, at least.

The haze is out of the forecast for today with sunny skies and a high temperature of 84 degrees. Expect the winds to pick up 5-10 mph out of the southwest, increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com