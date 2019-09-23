The Sept. 23 R-C Morning Report

A balloon drifted over Johnson Lane on Friday morning. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Balloon

Genoa, Nev. — Quilters are hosting speaker fabric artist Paula Reid at their meeting 7 p.m. today at Carson Valley United Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome.

The Dixon Fire, which has been smoldering in Alpine County finally gave up the ghost thanks to last week’s moisture. Burning since it was started by lightning on July 28, the fire grew to 30 acres before being doused.

Fall will open on a warm note with high temperatures climbing to 80 degrees by Wednesday before dropping into the 60s with a possibility of showers for this weekend’s Candy Dance.

Today expect a high near 72 degrees, with the wind light out of the east picking up out of the northeast at 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

