The Sept. 23, 2020, R-C Morning Report

If you get this far, remember to scroll over to the Douglas County tile.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Tonight’s Town Hall Forum is a purely virtual affair broadcast at NGBN.TV. If you’ve got any sort of streaming player on your television you can find it by searching for the channel and then scrolling over to Douglas County. The trouble starts at 5:50 p.m.

In addition to the District Court judges and District 3 commissioner races, there will be a debate on Redevelopment Area No. 2, which appears on the Nov. 3 ballot. The whole deal should be live at http://www.ngbndc.tv/live-streaming/virtual-town-hall-debate/

Douglas added two new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 29 active, 266 recoveries and one death. Community testing is 8-11 a.m. Thursday at the Sunridge Fire Station.

Air quality was in the good range this morning, which is an excellent sign. The Ranchos monitor was down to 27 at 6 a.m. But as long as the fires are burning, there’s a possibility of smoke returning.

Expect hazy skies today with a high temperature near 84 degrees. The Zephyr picks up out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

