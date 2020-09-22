The Sept. 22, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A buck comes out of the brush in Genoa on Tuesday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Three more cases of coronavirus associated with Douglas High School and Carson Valley Middle School were announced on Monday. Superintendent Keith Lewis said the cases affected a small number of people at the two schools and there is no evidence any of the cases were contracted in the schools.

Those three cases were likely among the eight reported over the weekend by Carson City Health and Human Services. No new cases were reported over the weekend. Community testing is 8-11 a.m. Thursday in Sunridge.

The Douglas County Library Board is meeting virtually to discuss the process for recruiting a new trustee 10 a.m. today. To find out more visit http://www.douglascountynv.gov and click agendas and minutes.

The Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife is scheduled to hear an update of Minden’s plans for the Seman Pond located off of Buckeye Road near the Martin Slough Trailhead. The board meets virtually at 5:30 p.m.

The air quality is improving slightly this morning, down to 129 at 6 a.m. in the Gardnerville Ranchos after peaking at 177 two hours later. The wind is up out of the west, so it’s doing a little clearing for now.

Firefighters are redeploying from the Slink Fire as it dies down with full containment still anticipated for Saturday. The North Complex is still growing even as it approaches three-quarters containment. The Creek Fire southwest of Yosemite is 30 percent contained and appears to be generating most of our smoke.

Expect partly sunny skies gradually clearing with a high temperature near 83 degrees and the Zephyr picking up out of the west to 15-20 mph, with gusts of up to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com